Nach Baliye 9’s Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy to come back with a bang!

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani and her hubby Rohit Reddy are one of the most popular celebrity couples. They are loved and admired by their fans for their sizzling chemistry. The actress tied the knot with Rohit in 2013 and since then there has been no looking back for the couple. They are going strong and are giving major relationship goals to their fans and followers. Currently, the two are grabbing eyeballs for their participation in Nach Baliye 9



Anita and Rohit have won the hearts of audience with their performance on the show, which is being produced by Salman Khan. However, according to the latest reports, the couple will not be performing this week as Rohit has been diagnosed with jaundice and has been asked to take rest. This comes as sad news for all the fans of the couple who had received the nickname of atom bomb from the judges for their outstanding performance last week. Anita’s husband Rohit has now shared an Instagram post along with an adorable picture. Beside the photo, he wrote, “We shall be back, with a BANG! #NachBaliye9.”



Take a look at Rohit’s Instagram post right here: