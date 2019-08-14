Nach Baliye 9’s Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy to dedicate their act to the jawans

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani and her hubby Rohit Reddy are one of the most popular celebrity couples. They are loved and admired by their fans for their sizzling chemistry. The actress tied the knot with Rohit in 2013 and since then there has been no looking back for the couple. They are going strong and are giving major relationship goals to their fans and followers. Currently, the two are grabbing eyeballs for their participation in Nach Baliye 9



Anita and Rohit have won the hearts of audience with their performance on the show, which is being produced by Salman Khan. The two actively share their practice sessions and behind the scene fun on social media, leaving fans and followers intrigued for their performances. In the next episode, with respect to Independence week, the duo will be dedicating their act to the Indian Armed Forces. Rohit shared details of their performance along with a powerful photo of the two dressed in uniforms, posing back to back.



The caption reads: “This Independence Day, a very special act dedicated to all the selfless jawans protecting us at the borders, and tirelessly working on keeping us safe! A big salute to the Indian Armed Forces! Watch us this weekend on NachBaliye at 8pm only on StarPlus! #proudtobeanindian #nachbaliye9 #shaadikerighteffects.”



Take a look below: