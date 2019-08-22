Nach Baliye 9’s Anita Hassanandani turns into a vampire in two hours

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani and her hubby Rohit Reddy are one of the most popular celebrity couples. They are loved and admired by their fans for their sizzling chemistry. They are going strong and are giving major relationship goals to their fans and followers. Currently, the two are grabbing eyeballs for their participation in Nach Baliye 9. Anita and Rohit have won the hearts of audience with their performance on the show, which is being produced by Salman Khan.



The couple has prepared a spooky act for the upcoming episode and Anita will be seen in vampire avatar. According to a report in Times of India, Anita had to spend two hours on the makeup chair to get into the look of a vampire with face painting, vampire fangs, and elaborate costume to compliment the act. The daily further reported that the couple had to take a two-day magic tricks workshop specifically for the act. The act supposedly has three magic tricks and going by Anita’s recent Instagram post one of them comprises of her body being split into halves.



Take a look below: