Nach Baliye 9’s Shraddha Arya gets injured while performing

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is back with season 9 and the popular celeb dance reality show has been winning hearts of the viewers by the stunning performance of the participants. The contestants are dedicated and are leaving no stone unturned to hone their dancing skills to impress the judges and audiences. However, in addition to the power packed performance of the celebs, the show has also been making headlines for injuries and accidents.

Recently, there were reports how Shantanu Maheshwari's partner Nityaami Shirke and popular television actress Urvashi Dholakia got injured. And now according to the latest reports, Shraddha Arya, who participated with beau Alam Makkar, has also suffered an injury. While performing in the recent shoot, Alam lost his grip and Shraddha slipped away from his arms and bumped her head on the dance floor. She froze for a second while dancing but they completed their act. Shraddha told Pinkvilla, “It was a very intense act for both Alam and me on Nach Baliye. Even during the rehearsals, we had to be focused to ensure that all the steps are being done properly. When we performed in front of the judges and the audience, due to a sudden slip, Alam lost his grip and that made me fall from his arms. Though I didn’t suffer any major injury at all, it definitely was a nerve-wracking experience for both of us! I got a small bump on my head because of the fall and did go blank for a second while performing. We still completed the entire performance without stopping and are sure that the audiences will love our act.”