Nach Baliye 9’s Urvashi Dholakia and her ex Anuj Sachdeva in FUN mode, check out the video

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most watched dance reality shows. The season 9 of the show is currently on air and ardent fans of the show can’t keep calm. The show has come with a lot of new things. This season is being produced by Salman Khan and then the format of this season has also been spice up. Along with real life couples, the show also features ex couples. One such couple is Urvashi Dholakia and her ex Anuj Sachdeva.



The premiere episode, which aired on 19 July, was mind blowing and producer Salman Khan and host Manish Paul's hilarious banter while introducing the judges and the final list of contestants was extremely entertaining.

And now, Urvashi took to her social media handle and shared a behind the scenes video in which she is practicing for the theme song of Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend and current dance partner, Anuj Sachdeva. The actress can be seen making goofy faces and the post is sure to leave viewers in splits.



She captioned her video as, “We are a combination of Serious & Funny.. Behind the scenes of the music video shoot When @apnanuj gets distracted with my mischievous face he practices separately for Perfection.”



Take a look below: