News

Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari’s girlfriend Nityaami Shirke thanks fans for support

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jul 2019 08:00 PM

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular couple dance reality shows. Season 9 of the show has been continuously making headlines for varied reasons. The show features some of the popular television personalities as contestants. Shantanu Maheshwari and his girlfriend Nityaami Shirke have also participated in the competition and the duo burned the dance floor with their performance.

However, Nityaami had injured her knee two days prior to the main performance. But, they continued to perform despite that which aggravated her injury. Later, when Nityaami got her knee checked, the doctors advised her against dancing. There were reports that Shantanu and Nityaami might also quit the show. But other reports suggested that the couple is not quitting the show and instead will be performing this week as well. Nityaami will be performing on a wheelchair. Fans have been supporting the duo and owing to that, Nityaami wrote a heartfelt note for everyone.

Sharing a rehearsal video of their performance, Nityaami wrote, “Honestly, we’ve been hit with the worst case scenario, but I feel like we have the passion and willingness to work around this. Shantanu, @desihoppers and I, would love to know what you thought about our upcoming performance this week and whether or not you felt our passion on screen. And thank you for aaaalllll the love and support that’s been pouring in regarding this, it means the world to us all!!”

Check out the full post right here:

Tags > Nach Baliye 9, Shantanu Maheshwari, Nityaami Shirke, Contestant,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at the launch of The Clique Club

Celebs at the launch of The Clique Club
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra

past seven days