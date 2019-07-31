Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari’s girlfriend Nityaami Shirke thanks fans for support

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular couple dance reality shows. Season 9 of the show has been continuously making headlines for varied reasons. The show features some of the popular television personalities as contestants. Shantanu Maheshwari and his girlfriend Nityaami Shirke have also participated in the competition and the duo burned the dance floor with their performance.

However, Nityaami had injured her knee two days prior to the main performance. But, they continued to perform despite that which aggravated her injury. Later, when Nityaami got her knee checked, the doctors advised her against dancing. There were reports that Shantanu and Nityaami might also quit the show. But other reports suggested that the couple is not quitting the show and instead will be performing this week as well. Nityaami will be performing on a wheelchair. Fans have been supporting the duo and owing to that, Nityaami wrote a heartfelt note for everyone.

Sharing a rehearsal video of their performance, Nityaami wrote, “Honestly, we’ve been hit with the worst case scenario, but I feel like we have the passion and willingness to work around this. Shantanu, @desihoppers and I, would love to know what you thought about our upcoming performance this week and whether or not you felt our passion on screen. And thank you for aaaalllll the love and support that’s been pouring in regarding this, it means the world to us all!!”

