Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia's sons want her to reunite with ex Anuj Sachdeva

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular couple dance reality shows and season 9 of the show has been grabbing headlines for more than one reason. Firstly, season 9 is being produced by none other than Salman Khan, and secondly, this season’s format has been spiced up. Not just real life couples, but ex-couples have also participated in the show and one such couple is Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva.

The two have been winning hearts with their dance performances and chemistry. According to the reports, for the upcoming episodes, family and friends of the contestants came on the show, and Urvashi Dholakia's sons Sagar and Kshitij Dholakia paid a visit too. On the sets, Urvashi's sons revealed that they want their mother to reunite with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva. Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan also want them to take their relationship to the next level. Urvashi's sons said that they feel Anuj is ideal for their mother. They also revealed how they used to be pampered by him and how Anuj is like family to them. They also added that they never questioned their relationship and that they want her to be just happy.

Urvashi also spoke about her relationship with Anuj. She said, "When I needed him in my initial days, I never got a positive response or clarity from Anuj. Now that I am independent, I don't want to be dependent on anyone." When Anuj Sachdeva was asked to comment on Urvashi's sons' comment, to the same Anuj said, "Jab waqt sahi hoga aur andar se lagega, (When the time is right and I hear an inner voice) I might just say yes."