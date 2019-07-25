Nach Baliye 9: Vishal Aditya Singh’s behaviour shocks ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 9 has created a lot of buzz on social media for more than one reason. This season is being produced by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Along with real life couples, this season also features exes, and Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhuri Tuli are one such couple.

However, the former couple surely doesn't believe that exes can be friends and the animosity in their relationship was quite visible in the first episode itself. In the latest promo of the show, Vishal refused to hug his partner Madhurima after the act. In the video, the duo gave a stunning performance and received appreciations from everyone, but when Raveena Tandon asked Vishal to hug Madhurima, he downright refused it. His behaviour shocked Madhurima.

Vishal and Madhurima played on-screen lovers in fantasy show Chankrakanta and fell in love while working together on the show. However, in 2018, they parted ways due to personal reasons.