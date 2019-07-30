Nach Baliye 9: Vishal Aditya Singh says he did NOT DISRESPECT Madhurima Tuli

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 9 never fails to make headlines. The popular dance reality show continues to buzz for varied reasons. The show that returned with a new format features both real and ex-couples. Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli are one of the most talked about former couples on the show.



While their last performance impressed the audience, looks like there is still a lot of talk seem to be happening. Recently, the duo got into a fight once again where Vishal told her that he would slap Madhurima, and to that, Madhurima replied that she will slap him twice. And now, Vishal has spoken about the same and revealed his point of view.



In an interview with TOI, Vishal said how he is not short-tempered or stubborn or difficult to work with but he speaks what he feels instead of being fake. He narrated how when Raveena (ma'am) asked them to hug each other, he refused to do so but that does not mean that he directed either of them. He said how he is very clear that they are in this for a professional reason and he does not see any reason to hug. He also added how they are there to dance and perform together and maintain professional respect and not here to reignite any past equation and/or personal relationship. He also went on to question, "Yeh kya definition hai disrespect ki, hug Nahi Kiya toh anadar kiya." He said that he respects women because he is who he is today because of all the women around him, right from his mother to his sisters and his friends. He said how the last thing he will do is disrespect or abuse a woman.



