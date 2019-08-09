News

Nach Baliye 9: This week Shantanu and Nityaami deliver HI-5 performance

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Aug 2019 09:31 PM

MUMBAI: One popular dance reality show that has been creating a lot of buzz is Nach Baliye. The makers are back with season 9, which is produced by Salman Khan. This season, the makers have introduced a new concept of Hi-5 couples, which will be given to those couples who give a powerful performance and manage to win the hearts of the judges. 

And one of the cutest couples of this season Shantanu Maheshwari and his ladylove Nityaami Shirke have been able to impress the judges. Last week the couple performed the act on wheel chair as Nityaami injured her leg during a performance. The act didn't go well but this week they managed to perform really well and impress the judges. According to India Forum, the couple has got their first HI5. Here is the performance picture and detail. 

Take a look below.

