Nach Baliye 9: This is what happened when Urvashi Dholakia stamped on Anuj Sachdeva's foot

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Aug 2019 07:49 PM

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia is a popular television actress. She is best known for her role as Komolika Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has also played the evil character of Queen Iravati in Chandrakanta and participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 6, which she won. Now, she is grabbing eyeballs for her participation with her ex-Anuj Sachdeva in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. 

Today, the actress took to social media and posted hilarious blooper videos. The first video showcases her accidentally stamping on Anuj's feet. The latter groans in pain and runs to seat himself on the couch. The actress captioned the video as, "BLOOPER NO. 1...Now that’s what they call STAMPING ON OTHERS FOOT #nach baliye 9 rehearsals #madness #danceforfun #bloopers." 


The other video shared by Urvashi is even funnier. In it, she can be seen scared while doing the merry-go-round step. She captioned the video as, "BLOOPER NO.2. THIS WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE WHEN A CHILD GOES ON A MERRY GO ROUND FOR THE FIRST TIME. YUP, THAT CHILD IS ME...scared as hell hahahahaha."
