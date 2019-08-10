Nach Baliye 9: THIS is why Govinda called Sanam Johar 'Sufi'

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 9, which is produced by Bollywood star Salman Khan, has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The team of the show is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the viewers, and performers are rehearsing dedicatedly to hone their dancing skills and win the hearts of audience. This season also features ex-couples and one such couple is Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. Ace dancer and actor Sanam Johar has taken on the challenge to choreograph the ex-couple in Nach Baliye this season.

Sanam Johar who has been on various dance reality shows was also seen with his lady love Abigail Pande on Nach Baliye 8. He has returned to the show as a choreographer. And oh boy, looking at the heated arguments on stage between Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli, we must say it’s surely not an easy task! Now, in this weekend's performance, the duo will be seen dancing with their legs tied by a band, depicting their conflicting relationship. Judges were so impressed with the concept of the act that Sanam by popular demand was brought on to the stage and was praised for thinking out of the box. In fact, actor Govinda who happened to be a guest on the show this week couldn't stop raving about Sanam and even said, "Sanam bahut sufi type ka ladka hai and woh uske act main dikhta hai."