Nach Baliye 9 winner will star in a dance number in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3

MUMBAI: The popular dance reality show Nach Baliye has been creating a lot of buzz. Nach Baliye 9 is produced by Bollywood star Salman Khan and since its grand premier it has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Now, according to the latest reports, the actor has decided to reward the winner in his own different manner. Apparently, the female contestant of the winning jodi will get to be a part of his upcoming cop drama Dabangg 3. Salman will give a chance to the lady winner of the show to star in a dance number in his film. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman and his team are keeping a close watch on the show, as the winner will join him in the special song. “He has already discussed the plans with his team,” the source revealed. The makers have planned to shoot the major parts before September end. Khan is also launching his friend, Mahesh Manjrekar’s younger daughter, Saiee, in the film. She will be seen playing the love interest of Robinhood Pandey in his 20's.