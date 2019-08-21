Nach Baliye 9's Anita Hassanandani’s adorable birthday wish for co-contestant Madhurima Tuli

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 9 is one of the most watched dance reality shows wherein couples take part and showcase their dancing skills. The show has been creating a lot of buzz. This season is being produced by Bollywood star Salman Khan and the participants are continuing to grab eyeballs.

The interesting thing about this season is that ex – couples have also taken part as contestants along with the present ones. Chandrakanta actors Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli have also taken part in the show and their constant arguments have created a buzz all over the media. However, the two of them never fail to impress audience with their amazing performances every week.

It was Madhurima’s birthday and wishes have been pouring in for the gorgeous actress from all over the country. The actress also celebrated her birthday with her co – contestants on the sets of the show. Recently, Anita Hassanandani has shared a picture along with Madhurima on her Instagram handle in which she has wished the latter on her birthday.