Nach Baliye jodi Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary will dance on Choreographer Aishwarya Radhakrishnan tunes

MUMBAI: Dancer Aishwarya Radhakrishnan will be the choreographer to the celebrity pair, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary on the show ‘Nach Baliye 9.’ 27-year old Aishwarya first came into the limelight for being among the top 8 contestants on a dance reality show ‘So You Can Think You Can Dance-Ab India Ki Baari’. She was also seen as a choreographer of ace dancer Salman Yusuf Khan on the show titled ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’. Salman was among the finalists of the dance show.

“I am thrilled to be a part of such a prestigious dance show in India. The show will provide me a platform to work with artists from diverse spectrum of life. Unlike other reality shows, Nach Baliye is about the experience and ambience, an act creates and not just about dancing. Prince Narula and Yuvika inspire me and get the best out of my work. Last episode they showed the world that ‘SHOW MUST GO ON’,” she said.

Regarding her plans for future, she says: “I am constantly training myself in new dance forms. It's too early for me to make plans as I'm still learning and improving myself. One step at a time. Aiming to be on top of the chart every epidsode.”

Hailing from an army background, Aishwarya started dancing at the age of five. She has undergone a training in both Bharatanatyam and Mohiniattam for nine years under the tutelage of Smt. Kalamandalam Sridevi, daughter of Smt. Kalamandalam Kalyanikutti Amma, the founder of the Mohiniaattam dance form, and Sri. Kalamandalam Krishnankutti Nair, a renowned kathakali artist of Kerala. She has also undergone a 3- year training in ballet, jazz, contemporary and urban hip-hop dance forms. After a lot of resistance from the family, she started participating in various dancing shows and there has been no looking back ever since.