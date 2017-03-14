Nach Baliye winner Amruta Khanvilkar to play the lead in a web-series

The actress is set to weave magic on screen

Actress Amruta Khanvilkar is excited about her next big project!!! After winning the seventh edition of Nach Baliye with her actor husband Himmanshoo A. Malhotra, Amruta will now be seen in a web-series!!

She is presently shooting for the web-series, tentatively titled ‘Bake and Bury’ which will be a psycho-thriller!! The series made for digital space on Hungama is being produced by Ekant Babani’s Alligator Media Productions.

When contacted, Amruta told Tellychakkar.com, “This is the first time I am working for a web-series. It has been an exciting phase shooting for it. I am happy that everything fell in place for the web-series.”

We also buzzed Producer Ekant Babani who asked us to call him later.

Amruta will be playing the lead character in the web-series.

For the uninitiated, Amruta came into the limelight after winning the talent show, India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. She has also been part of the Season 2 of 24, her recent stint on TV.

We hear that the shoot for the web-series will end in the next few days.

Here’s wishing Amruta all the very best!!