The popular singer of Bengal is all set to grace the stage of Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar!

Nachiketa, who is known for his natural mode of singing and has sung for a number of Bengali films and albums, will be seen as a guest in the coming episode of the comedy show.

The particular episode will be aired on 6 May at 10 pm.

