Naina and Sameer’s filmy fight in Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai!

Based on a love story in the 90’s era, Sony TV’s new show Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai (Shashi Sumeet Productions) fascinates us with the chemistry Sameer (Randeep Rai) and Naina (Ashi Singh) share.

While it is a love at first sight for Naina, Sameer is unaware about her feelings for him and so far, the viewers are in awe of the nok-jhok the two of them share at various instances.

In the upcoming episodes, Naina and Sameer will be seen getting into a filmy fight and that will definitely be a visual delight for the audience! A source informs, “Naina and Sameer will bump into each other at an audio cassette shop where they would taunt each other by using film names. Sameer would ask the shopkeeper if he has the cassette of Naagin thereby tagging Naina as one, and the way the latter would give it back to him would be hilarious.”

