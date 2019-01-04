News

Naina to choose self-respect over luxury in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jan 2019 11:56 AM

MUMBAIThe ongoing track of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is filled with emotions. Naina and Sameer’s engagement preparations are on.

In the upcoming episode, Vishakha calls Naina for saree selection, as she wants Naina to look the best with Sameer.

Vishakha thus selects an expensive saree for Naina and asks her to try it on.

An irked Mami tells Vishakha that Naina is going to wear a saree that her father Rakesh cannot afford for her.

Naina feels hurt and take a stand to maintain her self-respect. She refuses to wear the saree picked by Vishakha.

It will be interesting to see how Vishakha reacts to this development. 
Tags > Naina, Vishaka, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Priyanka Chopra enjoying her vacation in...

Priyanka Chopra enjoying her vacation in Switzerland with her family
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Erica looks best with?

Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days