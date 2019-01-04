Naina to choose self-respect over luxury in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is filled with emotions. Naina and Sameer’s engagement preparations are on.

In the upcoming episode, Vishakha calls Naina for saree selection, as she wants Naina to look the best with Sameer.



Vishakha thus selects an expensive saree for Naina and asks her to try it on.



An irked Mami tells Vishakha that Naina is going to wear a saree that her father Rakesh cannot afford for her.



Naina feels hurt and take a stand to maintain her self-respect. She refuses to wear the saree picked by Vishakha.



It will be interesting to see how Vishakha reacts to this development.