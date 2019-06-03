News

Naina confused with Sameer's psycho attitude in Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai

03 Jun 2019 11:44 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai is high on drama as Sameer and Naina are having problems settling in Mumbai, and are trying to settle their relationship.

In the previous episode, Naina gets drunk on her anniversary, and she tries her best to romance him.

But Sameer doesn’t romance her and she is not in her senses. In the upcoming episode Naina will wake up and Sameer starts behaving like one psycho.

Naina and Rakesh get confused seeing Sameer’s different behavior and later he will reveal that he is imitating Naina’s drunken drama.

It will be interesting to see how Naina will react after she comes to know what she has done.

