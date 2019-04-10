Naina decides to leave Sameer in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai will soon showcase interesting twists and turns. Sameer and Naina start fighting over petty issues.



Naina and Sameer are used to different lifestyles. For example, Naina makes simple food like paratha and chapati for breakfast, but Sameer asks for bread butter toast.



Sameer and Naina’s fights continue, and Naina finally makes up her mind to leave Sameer.



Prabha and Kamlesh Mama thus conclude that as per Prabha’s prediction, Sameer and Naina’s love marriage will not last for more than six months.



It will be interesting to see if their prediction comes true.