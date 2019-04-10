News

Naina decides to leave Sameer in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2019 07:52 PM
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai will soon showcase interesting twists and turns. Sameer and Naina start fighting over petty issues. 

Naina and Sameer are used to different lifestyles. For example, Naina makes simple food like paratha and chapati for breakfast, but Sameer asks for bread butter toast. 

Sameer and Naina’s fights continue, and Naina finally makes up her mind to leave Sameer. 

Prabha and Kamlesh Mama thus conclude that as per Prabha’s prediction, Sameer and Naina’s love marriage will not last for more than six months. 

It will be interesting to see if their prediction comes true. 
Tags > Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, Randeep Rai, Ashi Singh, Sony TV, Naina, Sameer,

past seven days