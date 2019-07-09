News

Naina to face new trouble in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

09 Jul 2019

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (Shashi Sumeet Productions) has been gaining immense love from the audiences.  

Naina (Ashi Singh) will get into a new trouble in the upcoming episodes.

Well, as per the plot, Naina, who has recently started working in a company as a content writer, gets to know the company people are looking for a hero who can shoot for their new project.

An excited Naina tells Sameer (Randeep Rai) to give the auditions. However, after reaching the office, he sees Naina getting ill-treated, and thus, gets angry upon the management.

The angry husband Sameer asks Naina to resign, while he also losses the opportunity.

The show will soon witness the entry of veteran actress Aruna Irani

(Read here: Aruna Irani to enter Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai)

past seven days