Naina to feel UNWANTED in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jun 2019 04:38 PM

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (Shashi Sumeet) has been gaining immense popularity among the audience.

The show began with the adolescent romance between Naina and Sameer and the magic of first love. Presently, it focuses on their married life, the problems they face, and how they overcome them. The series is inspired from the real-life love story of producers Shashi and Sumeet Mittal

The current track of the show revolves around Naina, Sameer, and Rakesh learning about Naina’s pregnancy. Rakesh has spilled the beans about Naina’s pregnancy in front of all the society members. However, Sameer and Naina handle the situation.

In the upcoming episodes, Vinita organizes a kitty party for all the society ladies and invites Naina. A few ladies do not like Naina and thus do not involve her in the happenings of the party, which makes Naina feel unwanted and upset about their behaviour.

Will Sameer be able to cheer Naina up? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

