Naina to get DRUNK and KISS Sameer in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (Shashi Sumeet Productions) has been gaining immense love from the audience.



The current track of the show revolves around Sameer (Randeep Rai) and Naina (Ashi Singh) staying to Mumbai in order for Sameer to fulfil his dream of becoming an actor.



The forthcoming episodes of the show will make SamAina fans super happy.



In the upcoming episodes, on the eve of their anniversary, Naina gets drunk.



Yes, you heard that right.



The duo plans to cut a cake on this special occassion. The cake is spiked, and after eating the same, Naina starts behaving strangely. She dances and tries to kiss Sameer.



Sameer attempts to control Naina.



Are you excited to watch the episode? Hit the comments section below.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.