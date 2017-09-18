Naina will help Khyati to run away from home in Colors' Swabhimaan

Rajshri Productions' daily Ek Shringar Swabhimaan which airs on Colors is coming up with some exciting twists and turns in its upcoming episodes.

The loyal audience would know Khyati (Aashika Bhatia) loves Vishal (Karan Singhmar) however, in the Chauhan household, talks about her marriage are on and all of it is against her will.

Now we hear, in the upcoming episodes of the show, Meghna (Sangeita Chauhaan) and Naina (Ankitta Sharma) will be on a mission to reunite Khyati and Vishal.

Our source informs us, "in the upcoming episodes of the show, Naina will help Khyati to run away from the house and meet Vishal. On learning about this, Nandkishore (Vinay Jain) will get furious on Meghna assuming her to be the mastermind of this plan."

Woah! There is a lot of drama in store for the viewers!

What will be the consequences of Naina's act?

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading TellyChakkar.com for more updates.