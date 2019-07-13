Naina hits the jackpot, speaks to Aruna Irani in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: After giving an earful to Bakshi, Naina and Sameer get back home feeling positive and peaceful. They did not want to work with a man who only knew how to take advantage of people's helplessness.

In today's episode, Naina and Sameer continue to celebrate the bold decision they made without fear of the consequences. They are in Mumbai, a new city, but they are confident, they will succeed in creating a niche for themselves.

Next morning, when Rakesh feels his daughter did not do the right thing by quitting the job, Naina tells him not to worry. She explains how the industry works and decides to approach producers directly to narrate her stories.

Naina hits the jackpot when she calls veteran actress and producer Arun Irani to share her scripts and gets an appointment to meet her in person. She is so excited that she rushes to Preeti to give the good news. Preeti also has a piece of good news to share with her.

Vanita and Sejal, who hear them discussing the good news, join in to know what they are. Naina reveals she spoke with Aruna Irani while Preeti tells that Pandit is Tanvi's prospective groom. Naina is thrilled to know that their childhood friend will now be a part of the family.

Later, Pandit visits Mumbai and dances joyfully after meeting Sameer and Naina. He is excited about his marriage and has agreed to marry without taking dowry. To prevent drama during the wedding, Pandit also asks his parents to keep away from the ceremony. Naina and Sameer, who know Pandit played a massive role in getting them married, decide to do the honours when he exchanges the vows with Tanvi.

At Preeti's house, Nirmala gears up to get Tanvi married and makes up her mind to spend at least Rs 10 Lakhs. Shubham, who is a miser, gets shocked to hear the enormous amount. Everyone is happy except for Tanvi.

