Naina to ignore Sameer’s feelings in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2019 07:48 PM
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (Shashi Sumeet Productions) is much appreciated by viewers.

The audiences instantly fell in love with the simplicity of Naina and Sameer’s love story, which set against the backdrop of 90s.

The duo is married and trying to understand and adjust with each other.

In the upcoming episodes, Sameer (Randeep Rai) plans a romantic surprise for Naina (Ashi Singh), taking advantage of the fact that they are alone in the house. On the contrary, Naina plans for them to study together and focus on their education, completely ignoring Sameer’s romantic gesture, which hurts him.

How do you think the couple will handle this situation? Post your views in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
