Naina to join hands with Neelima in Piyaa Albela

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Dec 2017 07:02 PM

Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela recently witnessed major change in its storyline with the female lead Sheen Dass aka Pooja lost her mental balance and is now behaving like a child in the show.

The vamp of the show Neelima (Parull Choudhary), who doesn’t leave any chance to let down Pooja in front of the Vyas family, will take the advantage of this situation.

According to our sources, Neelima will now badmouth Naren in front of Pooja so that she is able to bring her on her side. She will warn Pooja by saying, Naren will get her arrested and send her to mental asylum. The innocent Pooja will believe her and would hit Naren. Seeing this Naren’s mom will now get worried about his son’s future.

On the other hand, Pooja’s half-sister Naina (Gulki Joshi) will join hands with Neelima to wreck havoc in Naren and Pooja’s life.

Will Naren manage to save Pooja? Will Naren’s love be able to bring back her mental stability?

