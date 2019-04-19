News

Naina’s BREAKDOWN in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Apr 2019 02:41 PM
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is one of the most watched ones on television.

The audiences love the chemistry, simplicity, and bitter–sweet relationship shared by Sameer (Randeep Rai) and Naina (Ashi Singh) in the show.

In the previous episodes, viewers witnessed Naina leaving Sameer’s house over a tiff.

In the upcoming episodes, she regrets this step and believes that she failed to understand his feelings and mental state.

Naina thus has a breakdown. She is furious with herself for taking such a big step. She shares her emotions with Bela Chachi and says that even though she has scored brilliantly in her exams, she has failed as a wife. Bela Chachi calms her down and makes her understand.

Will Sameer and Naina patch up soon? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
