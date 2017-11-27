Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Abhishek Malik
Abhishek Malik
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr

guess who
Qubool Hai!!!
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

'Padmavati'

There are FOUR differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Whom do you support?

Bigg Boss 11: Whom do you support?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Naina’s first move to kill a ‘numb’ Pooja in Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Nov 2017 06:49 PM

New entrant, Gulki Joshi is set to create some high voltage drama in Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela (Rajshri Productions). The actress will play Pooja’s half-sister Naina.

According to the plot, Pooja’s father, Bhusan had an affair and Naina was born out of wedlock. Pooja (Sheen Dass) will be unaware about this devastating truth.

In coming episodes, Naina will make her entry in the Vyas family to seek revenge from Pooja. She will introduce herself as Pooja’s cousin sister and will fake a great bond with her.

Parallel to this, Pooja, who has suffered from a major accident, will go numb. She will not be able to react or talk to anyone. Hence, everyone in the family will decide to send Pooja to the mental asylum to get operated. However, when Pooja will hear the decision, she will hide inside a well.

Naina, as expected to do something evil, will try to take advantage of the moment and will play her first move to kill Pooja. She will open a tap of water so that she drowns. 

A worried Pooja will scream for help and entering as the knight in shining armour, Naren (Akshay Mhatre) will reach in nick of time and save Pooja.

Will Naina succeed in her plan?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar to know each development on your favourite show. 

Tags > Zee TV, Piyaa Albela, Rajshri Productions, Sheen Dass, TellyChakkar, First move to kill,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top