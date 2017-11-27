Naina’s first move to kill a ‘numb’ Pooja in Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela

New entrant, Gulki Joshi is set to create some high voltage drama in Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela (Rajshri Productions). The actress will play Pooja’s half-sister Naina.

According to the plot, Pooja’s father, Bhusan had an affair and Naina was born out of wedlock. Pooja (Sheen Dass) will be unaware about this devastating truth.

In coming episodes, Naina will make her entry in the Vyas family to seek revenge from Pooja. She will introduce herself as Pooja’s cousin sister and will fake a great bond with her.

Parallel to this, Pooja, who has suffered from a major accident, will go numb. She will not be able to react or talk to anyone. Hence, everyone in the family will decide to send Pooja to the mental asylum to get operated. However, when Pooja will hear the decision, she will hide inside a well.

Naina, as expected to do something evil, will try to take advantage of the moment and will play her first move to kill Pooja. She will open a tap of water so that she drowns.

A worried Pooja will scream for help and entering as the knight in shining armour, Naren (Akshay Mhatre) will reach in nick of time and save Pooja.

Will Naina succeed in her plan?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar to know each development on your favourite show.