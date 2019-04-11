News

Naina in tears; Anand to be arrested in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2019 09:12 PM
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Sony TV's popular show, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, loyal viewers will get to witness interesting drama. Naina is in tears as she learns about Anand's arrest.

It was earlier seen that Sameer and Naina fight with each other over petty issues.

Naina thus decides to leave Sameer, but Sameer stops her in a cute manner and expresses his unconditional love for her.

Post this, Naina and Bela are in for a major shock when they learn about the court order sent by Tauji.

It says that if Anand fails to return Tauji’s money, he will be arrested.

Hearing this news, Naina starts crying and informs Sameer about the same.

It will be interesting to see how Sameer saves Anand from this situation. 
Tags > Sony Entertainment Television, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Shashi Sumeet Productions, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai upcoming episodes, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Spoiler, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat HaiStoryline, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai written, TellyChakkar, Spoiler Alert, Randeep Rai, Ashi Singh, Sameer, Naina,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Sangeet cermony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Sangeet cermony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari

past seven days