Naina in tears; Anand to be arrested in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai?

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Sony TV's popular show, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, loyal viewers will get to witness interesting drama. Naina is in tears as she learns about Anand's arrest.



It was earlier seen that Sameer and Naina fight with each other over petty issues.



Naina thus decides to leave Sameer, but Sameer stops her in a cute manner and expresses his unconditional love for her.



Post this, Naina and Bela are in for a major shock when they learn about the court order sent by Tauji.



It says that if Anand fails to return Tauji’s money, he will be arrested.



Hearing this news, Naina starts crying and informs Sameer about the same.



It will be interesting to see how Sameer saves Anand from this situation.