News

Naira and Kartik may not unite in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jul 2019 06:03 PM

MUMBAI: Currently, Liza reveals Naira about Kartik Goenka’s marriage to Vedika, and hearing this Naira breaks down, but accepts the reality with a heavy heart. And this brings the biggest turning point in the storyline as Naira convinces herself to move on in her life alike Kartik is moving on by marrying Vedika.

Where Kartik is forced to marry Vedika for Dadi’s sake, Here Naira misunderstands Kartik and there she hides her and Kartik’s only couple photo to stop herself from thinking about Kartik.

Will Karitk and Naira ever unite? Do watch this space for more updates 

Tags > Kartik Goenka, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Drama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Coming Track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Updates, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler, Spoiler Alert, written updates, TV, Kartik is victorious, Naksh, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, announces their wedding, Mohena Kumari Singh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Itishree Singh
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

past seven days