Naira and Kartik may not unite in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Currently, Liza reveals Naira about Kartik Goenka’s marriage to Vedika, and hearing this Naira breaks down, but accepts the reality with a heavy heart. And this brings the biggest turning point in the storyline as Naira convinces herself to move on in her life alike Kartik is moving on by marrying Vedika.



Where Kartik is forced to marry Vedika for Dadi’s sake, Here Naira misunderstands Kartik and there she hides her and Kartik’s only couple photo to stop herself from thinking about Kartik.



Will Karitk and Naira ever unite? Do watch this space for more updates