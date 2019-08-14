Naira conceals reality to uphold Kartik's image in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase high-voltage drama.



As soon as Kartik realizes that Kairav is his own son, he experiences mixed emotions.



He is happy to know that the child he shared such a strong connection with is his own.



However, he is upset that Naira kept Kairav away from him and punished him.



Kartik Kartik informs the Goenka and Singhania families that Naira is alive.



None of the family members supports Naira.



Everyone confronts her for hiding her existence, but Naira keeps quiet.



Naira does not want to reveal that Kartik's suspicion led to her leaving the house.



It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.