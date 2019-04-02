Naira confronts Puru Mama over Mansi’s weird behavior in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Ha

The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Ha is high on drama. Puru Mama is not turning out to be a good person. Mansi seems to be very uncomfortable when he is around, which makes Naira very suspicious.

Naira suspects Mansi’s behavior to be weird as she fights with Anmol to return home, and Naira wonders what the reason is.

Naira also notices Mansi fighting with Puru Mama during the gangaur puja.

In the upcoming episode, Naira doesn’t say anything until the puja is over and then goes to confront Puru Mama.

Naira questions Puru Mama as to why Mansi behaves weirdly with him.

Puru Mama very cleverly handles the situation in a fun way, but Naira knows that there is something wrong about his behavior.

It will be interesting to see if Naira is able to expose his true face.



