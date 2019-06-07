Naira delivers abnormal child post survival in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama as very soon Kartik and Naira relationship will go culput and the couple will get separated soon.

In the upcoming episode, Naira will accept Kartik’s blame and she leaves Goenka’s house.

Both Naira and Kartik will shout their names, and here Naira will lose control over driving as she imagines Kartik’s question only.

However, Naira survives this accident but she loses her memory.

On the other hand, Naira is declared dead for Goenka and Singhania family and Kartik too gets devastated with this news.

And post the accident Naira will deliver an abnormal child.

It will be interesting to see how Naira will handle everything and take care of her and baby.