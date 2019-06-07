News

Naira delivers abnormal child post survival in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jun 2019 12:40 PM

 

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama as very soon Kartik and Naira relationship will go culput and the couple will get separated soon.

In the upcoming episode, Naira will accept Kartik’s blame and she leaves Goenka’s house.

Both Naira and Kartik will shout their names, and here Naira will lose control over driving as she imagines  Kartik’s question only.

However, Naira survives this accident but she loses her memory.

On the other hand, Naira is declared dead for Goenka and Singhania family and Kartik too gets devastated with this news.

And post the accident Naira will deliver an abnormal child.

It will be interesting to see how Naira will handle everything and take care of her and baby.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Naira, Kartik

past seven days