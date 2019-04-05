Naira to expose Puru Mama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Puru Mama is not turning out to be a good person. Mansi seems to be very uncomfortable when he is around, which makes Naira very suspicious.

In the earlier episode, Naina learns about Puru Mama being interested in young girls.

Naira is shocked to know this. Moreover, Mansi opens up about her bitter past linked with Puru Mama. Thus, in the upcoming episode, Naira exposes Puru Mama’s identity to Dadi, but the latter already knows everything about his nature.

Naira is stunned to learn that Dadi knows everything but is still not doing anything, so Naira decides to expose Puru Mama before Kartik.

But for some strange reason, Dadi manipulates the entire matter against Naira, thus creating a lot of problems for her.

It will be interesting to see how Naira handles the situation. Whom will Kartik believe: Dadi or Naira?