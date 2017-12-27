Naira to get kidnapped in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Director’s Kut Productions’ popular daily, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) is leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the series.



The loyal viewers of the daily would know how Raghav (Nikhil Sharma) is creating trouble in the paradise of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) with his evil deeds.



Now, we hear that the upcoming episodes of the series will witness some gleeful moments blended with a high voltage drama!!!



Our source informs us that the family will celebrate Christmas with lots of enthusiasm unaware of a huge drama amid the celebration. Sakshi’s (Dimcy Aggarwal) abortion papers be delivered at home! This means that the truth will come out in the open.



But here comes the twist! Naira will take the blame on herself and land in trouble in order to save Sakshi. Naira’s anxiety doesn’t end here! As the episodes progress, Naira will get kidnapped by Raghav.



OMG!!!



Who will come to rescue Naira? Will the misunderstanding clear out? The upcoming episodes of the series will unfold the answers to these questions.



We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained busy shooting.



Keep reading this space for more updates.