Naira to have a memory lose post accident leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Ha is high on drama as Kartik and Naira’s relationship is hitting the rocks and very soon they will be separated.

In the previous episode, Naira walks out of the Goenka Mansion where she cannot beat that Kartik is pointing a finger at her character.

Post this Naira will meet with an accident and thus due to this accident she will lose her memory and then the show will take a leap of five years.

Post the leap Naira will be seen living a happy life with her baby and she will be a single mother.

It will be interesting to see how will Kartik and Naira come together post the leap.