Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) just had a reunion after a huge fight in the Director’s Kut Productions’ daily series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that airs on Star Plus.

In the recent episodes of the show, Naira’s birthday is being celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and the Havan gets spoiled by the Ashram kids and the Pandit walks away from the Goenka House. Kartik and Naira are unaware of what the destiny has in store for them.

Yes, we hear that in the upcoming episodes of the show, Naira will meet with an accident.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the series, Naira will manage to make Dadi (Swati Chitnis) happy by performing the puja on her own along with the Ashram kids. On the other hand, Aryan (Gaurav Wadhwa) who is adamant on taking revenge from Kartik will try to harm him with a car accident but it is Naira who is inside the car and she meets with an accident.”

The incident will leave Kartik shocked and shattered. What will he do now?

