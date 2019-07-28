Naira MEETS Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The upcoming twist of Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase interesting twists and turns.

It was earlier seen that Naira is shocked and tensed as Kairav reaches Goenka Mansion.

Naira wants Kairav to come out of the house as soon as possible.

She thus sends Lisa to pick Kairav up, but the latter refuses leave.

Meanwhile, Naira heads to the temple to offer prayers and gain some strength.

Kartik too makes his entry at the same temple along with entire family and Kairav.

Subsequently, Naira finally comes face to face with Kartik but with a ghoongat on her face.

It will be interesting to see whether Naira speaks to Kartik.