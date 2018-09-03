Naira questions SOCIETY on DIVORCE in Yeh Rishta, Ahaan to MARRY Rangoli in Tu Aashiqui?, Miraj to KILL Zara in Ishq Subhan Allah? and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: It’s raining twists and turns in your favourite television shows! From the most popular shows to the lesser-viewed ones, we bring to you all the latest news.



Aladdin to bring home the genie in SAB TV’s Aladdin



SAB TV show Aladdin has seen the Wazir hiring Aladdin to get the lamp. Soon, the latter gets the lamp and meets the genie. He is stunned to see the genie come out of the lamp and brings him home.



Ghost scare in &TV’s Siddhivinayak



Siddhi and Gauri plan to scare Manjari in order to expose her. The two dress up as Vaibhavi's ghost. Manjari sees this and chills run down her spine!



Naira to question the mindset of SOCIETY on DIVORCE in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta



Star Plus’ blockbuster show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is already prepping its audience for some very exciting Janmashthami celebrations parallel to the divorce drama of Kartik and Naira. Soon, Luv and Kush become the talk of their school for belonging to a family in which a couple is divorced. Naira is seen questioning the mindset of society through the episode. She says that people who go through divorce are human beings who have failed due to circumstances and how such a couple’s privacy should be respected instead of being mocked. Naira also sheds light on the fact that they mutually decided to part ways so that their individual lives can get better.



Aditya builds up MYSTERY for Zoya during Dahi Handi celebrations in Colors’ Bepannah



After Rakshabandhan, the country has gathered to celebrate the auspicious birth of Lord Krishna! Bepannah too, like the other shows, will witness Dahi Handi celebrations, and Aditya and Arshad will compete to break the handi. Arshad’s matki has glass pieces in it and he ends up getting hurt. During the celebrations, Aditya tries telling Zoya that he wants to tell her something important.



Not Pankti, Ahaan to MARRY Rangoli in Colors’ Tu Aashiqui?



Ahaan and Pankti’s relationship will go through another turbulent phase as Rangoli kidnaps Pankti and manipulate Ahaan to marry her because of the rape case. She tries to convince him by promising that they can get divorced after they are married.



Miraj to KILL Zara in Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah?



Zara follows Zafar, without the knowledge that he is actually Miraj. Miraj takes Zara to an isolated area to murder her. She informs Kabir that Zafar is right in front of her, but she then gets confused and assumes that this is a case of a mistaken identity. Miraj disguises himself as a woman in a burkha and makes a move from there.