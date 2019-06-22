Naira refuses to accept Kartik back in her life in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama as Kartik and Naira are living separately and now it will be their son Kairav who will try to unite them.

In the previous episode, it was seen that Kairav goes missing because of Kartik, as he decides to meet Kartik and heads to Udapuir being unaware of the danger in his life.

In the upcoming episode, both Naira and Kartik will come to know that Kairav as gone missing and they both will set out to hunt him.

But unfortunately Naira will fail to reach Kairav but luckily Kartik will reach him and will save his life.

Kartik and Kairav finally meet each other and this is a special moment for Kairav and finally, the son and the father meet.

Kartik will leave Kairav home and Naira will be shocked to see this and on the other hand, Kartik will be shocked seeing Naira alive and he comes to know that Kairav is their son.

But Naira will show full hatred to Kartik over his suspicion that he had and refuses to accept him back in her life.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Kartik and Naira will mend their relationship.