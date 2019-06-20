Naira to return to Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

MUMBA: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Kartik and Naira are living their separate lives. Kartik, who believes that Naira is dead and feels responsible for her death, is living with this guilt. Naira, meanwhile, stays with their son Kairav in Goa.

Naira does not want return to Kartik because of his bitter words on her character. However, she also feels guilty when Kairav asks about his father.

In addition, Vedika tries to gain everyone's sympathy, especially Kartik's, so that she can take Naira’s place in his life.

Kartik thinks that he is responsible for Vedika’s condition and decides to get married to her, but in reality, this is just a compromise for him.

Naira breaks down when she hears about Kartik’s second marriage and decides to stay hidden. However, when she learns about Vedika’s real intentions, she decides to return to Kartik.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.