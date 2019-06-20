News

Naira to return to Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jun 2019 09:21 AM

MUMBA: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Kartik and Naira are living their separate lives. Kartik, who believes that Naira is dead and feels responsible for her death, is living with this guilt. Naira, meanwhile, stays with their son Kairav in Goa.

Naira does not want return to Kartik because of his bitter words on her character. However, she also feels guilty when Kairav asks about his father.

In addition, Vedika tries to gain everyone's sympathy, especially Kartik's, so that she can take Naira’s place in his life.

Kartik thinks that he is responsible for Vedika’s condition and decides to get married to her, but in reality, this is just a compromise for him.

Naira breaks down when she hears about Kartik’s second marriage and decides to stay hidden. However, when she learns about Vedika’s real intentions, she decides to return to Kartik.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Drama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Coming Track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Updates, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler, Spoiler Alert, written updates, TV, Kartik is victorious, Naksh, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, announces their wedding, Mohena Kumari Singh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Chavvi Mittal
Chavvi Mittal
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav

past seven days