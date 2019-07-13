Naira to return to Udaipur in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata

MUMBAI: Manish blames Kartik and tells him that his mother is refusing for surgery because of him. He calls him selfish. He tells him that Naira is dead and won't come back and in life, he needs to learn to move on without her. Manish tells Kartik that when he brought Vedika home, they were hopeful that he is trying to move on.

In Goa, Naira tells Kairav that they will be going to Udaipur, Kairav gets all excited. On the other hand, Manish tells Kartik that he is getting married to Vedika. He says Naira is not coming back as she is dead and he needs to believe it. He joins hands and asks him to marry Vedika and give his mother a new lease of life. He requests him to save his mother's life by marrying Vedika. Kartik is in dilemma and Akhilesh sees this.

Naira and Kairav start packing for Udaipur. She hopes the Goenkas welcome Kairav with just as much happiness as he is feeling now. She is worried if they will accept Kairav. She hopes Kartik won't ask for proof. Kartik recalls his father's words at the hospital. Kartik enters the hospital's storeroom and imagine's Naira and blames her. He asks her why she abandoned him and left. He asks her how can he forget her or marry Vedika. He says he hates her for doing this to him.

Kairav asks Naira not to tell Kartik that they are coming and while saying this he spills milk on the ticket printouts. Kairav starts crying but Naira consoles him and tells him she will get another printout.

The doctor tells the Goenkas that Suhasini's condition is critical and surgery is the only option but even that is risky. Everyone gets worried but Vedika asks them to be positive. She asks Manish to calm down so that others don't lose their hope.

Naksh arrives at the hospital with Badi Dadi who is inconsolable.