News

Naira’s major BREAKDOWN in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jun 2019 07:22 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been gaining a lot of popularity among the audiences.

The current track of the show revolves around Kartik and Naira’s son Kairav being on a mission to meet his father. In his search, he meets Kartik, who is unaware of Kairav being his son.In the upcoming episodes, Kartik and Kairav spend quality time with each other. Naira finds Kairav in the house, sleeping with a jacket. Naira becomes emotional on seeing the jacket and starts missing Kartik. She thinks about her past and breaks down.

In fact, there is even a hit-and-miss moment between Naira and Kartik at Naira’s house.

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who play Kartik and Naira respectively, shot to with this show. They are the heartthrobs of Indian television, and their acting skills and chemistry with one another are loved by the audience.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kairav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Storyline, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav

past seven days