Naira’s major BREAKDOWN in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been gaining a lot of popularity among the audiences.

The current track of the show revolves around Kartik and Naira’s son Kairav being on a mission to meet his father. In his search, he meets Kartik, who is unaware of Kairav being his son.In the upcoming episodes, Kartik and Kairav spend quality time with each other. Naira finds Kairav in the house, sleeping with a jacket. Naira becomes emotional on seeing the jacket and starts missing Kartik. She thinks about her past and breaks down.

In fact, there is even a hit-and-miss moment between Naira and Kartik at Naira’s house.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who play Kartik and Naira respectively, shot to with this show. They are the heartthrobs of Indian television, and their acting skills and chemistry with one another are loved by the audience.