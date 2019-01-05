Naira to set an example for progressive women in Yeh Rishta, Mohini and Nivedita miffed with Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Guddan and Akshat to mend their differences in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Let’s welcome the weekend with some exciting spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.



Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Mohini and Nivedita miffed with Prerna



In the upcoming episodes, Prerna, who has always been on the receiving end of taunts and hatred from Mohini and Nivedita, answers them in a way that the duo is shocked. Her behaviour irks them and they become even more bitter towards Prerna.



Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan and Akshat to mend their differences



Guddan and Akshat mend their differences, as they are on a mission to find out who got the duo married. They end up in a mask party wherein they try to trap the person behind Guddan’s sister’s kidnapping. In the party sequence, Guddan and Akshat have rocking dance performances.



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira to set an example for progressive women



In the upcoming episodes, a pregnant Naira goes to college to give her exams so that she does not miss out on her academic goals. Like a doting husband, Kartik accompanies her, ensuring that she has support throughout.



Meri Hanikarak Biwi: Ira jealous of Akhilesh and Kunika’s closeness



Akhilesh is sitting in his guesthouse in Ira's village and thinking about Ira when a glass slips from his hand and hurts him. The caretaker of his guesthouse immediately calls Ira to help him out considering she is a doctor. She says that she is not a doctor now. However, when he takes Akhilesh's name, she comes to the guesthouse. She notices Akhilesh with Kunika, who is getting close to him to make Ira jealous.



Agnifera: Sameer to confront Agni and Srishti



Sameer tries to instigate Srishti by asking her how she could see Kishan getting married to Srishti even when she loves him. Sameer also tries to speak to Agni by asking her how she could marry Kishan when she doesn't like him.