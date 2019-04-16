News

Naira to tell the truth about Puru Mama to Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Apr 2019 04:49 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Puru Mama is crossing all his limits and is trying to misbehave with Naira and Mansi.

Naira tries to reveal Puru Mama’s true colours to Dadi, but she remains quiet about the same as she already knows about his behavior. This shocks Naira, and the two have a huge argument about this.

Finally, Naira shares the truth to Kartik that Puru Mama is a lech and that he had molested Mansi 15 years ago. She also mentions that he has tried to do the same with her also.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Kartik responds to this truth. What will Puru Mama do next?

