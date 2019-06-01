Naira's death mystery in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for new twists and drama.



Kartik and Naira's misunderstanding and differences are growing by the day.



Kartik and Naira are in a car, and Kartik drives it rashly and soon loses control over it.



They meet with an accident, and the car falls off a cliff. Kartik falls out. Although he is seriously injured, his life is not in danger.



Meanwhile, Naira's body is not found.



Everyone assumes that Naira is dead as the car catches fire after falling off the cliff.



However, Naira is still alive but will start a new life as she loses her memory.