News

Naira's entry complicates Vedika's life in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Aug 2019 03:48 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for new twists and drama.

Kartik and Naira's lives are taking a major turn as Kairav's life is in danger.

Fortunately, Kairav survives the surgery and is now recovering.

However, he insists on going to Goenka house.

Dadi is also happy about this, but a big dilemma awaits Kartik, Naira, and Vedika.

Naira knows that she is not doing the right thing by coming between Kartik and Vedika's married life.

Naira tries to talk to Vedika to assure her that she will exit Kartik's life as soon as Kairav's health improves.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira, Kartik, Vedika, Kairav, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kunal and Kuhu’s wedding pictures from Yeh...

Kunal and Kuhu’s wedding pictures from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Shweta Keswani
Shweta Keswani
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Aalesha
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev

past seven days