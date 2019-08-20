Naira's entry complicates Vedika's life in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for new twists and drama.

Kartik and Naira's lives are taking a major turn as Kairav's life is in danger.

Fortunately, Kairav survives the surgery and is now recovering.

However, he insists on going to Goenka house.

Dadi is also happy about this, but a big dilemma awaits Kartik, Naira, and Vedika.

Naira knows that she is not doing the right thing by coming between Kartik and Vedika's married life.

Naira tries to talk to Vedika to assure her that she will exit Kartik's life as soon as Kairav's health improves.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.