Naira's nightmare to turn into reality in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jun 2019 09:31 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for new twists and drama.

Kartik and Naira have a bitter tiff over the phone and decide to meet each other at the exhibition. Naira is all set to admonish Kartik for lying to Kairav.

Meanwhile, Kartik wants to tell her the truth and clear her misunderstanding.

In the upcoming episode, when Naira sees Kartik at the exhibition, she is shocked. Initially, she believes him to be an illusion but soon realizes that he is actually there.

Naira fears that if he learns about Kairav, her nightmare will turn into reality, which she can't afford.

It will  be interesting to see what unfolds next.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who play Kartik and Naira respectively, are one of the most loved couples on the small screen and enjoy a massive fan following. Their followers fondly call them KaIra. They are speculated to be dating each other in real life as well.

past seven days